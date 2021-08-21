Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 332,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $317.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

