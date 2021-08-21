LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,466 shares of company stock worth $206,416. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.