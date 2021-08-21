Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,982 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

