Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

