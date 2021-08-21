J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.49 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.08. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

