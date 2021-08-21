Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,677,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

