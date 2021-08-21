Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,550 shares of company stock worth $12,249,037. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

