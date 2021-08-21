Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,599 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

AMN opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.