Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $375.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

