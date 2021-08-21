TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.75

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 10399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TDK’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

