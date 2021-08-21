Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

