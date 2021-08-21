Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.69

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 9162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

