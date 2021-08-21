West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $449.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $450.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

