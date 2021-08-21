Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $349.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.57, a P/E/G ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.