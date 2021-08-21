Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.09 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.