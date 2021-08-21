MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

MTG stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

