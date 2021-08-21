Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,973 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

