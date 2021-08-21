Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells $567,920.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

