Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $208.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.22.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.