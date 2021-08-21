Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zynga by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.