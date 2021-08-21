HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

