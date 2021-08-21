HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $413.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

