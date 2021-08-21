HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $219,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of PGR opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.