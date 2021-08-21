HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,856 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 25.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

