HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $139.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.85. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.