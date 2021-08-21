1,394 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nevro by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nevro by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

