Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $17.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.09.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 897,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

