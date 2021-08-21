Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Sells $453,700.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00.

CASA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $602.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

