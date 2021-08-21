Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.99 ($35.28).

Uniper stock opened at €33.77 ($39.73) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.66 ($39.60). The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

