Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.33 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

