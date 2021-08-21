GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$54.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.