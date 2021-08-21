Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 397 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

