Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lennar by 19.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 14.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $105.32 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

