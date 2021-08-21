Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,767 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

IFF opened at $149.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

