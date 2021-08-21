Millennium Management LLC Sells 422,233 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,233 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,926,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $65.99 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 471.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

