Financial Review: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Markforged alerts:

This table compares Markforged and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Fortinet 17.69% 49.90% 9.72%

50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Fortinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Markforged and Fortinet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fortinet 3 9 10 0 2.32

Markforged currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.97%. Fortinet has a consensus target price of $231.38, indicating a potential downside of 22.34%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Fortinet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markforged and Fortinet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Fortinet $2.59 billion 18.76 $488.50 million $2.44 122.11

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Summary

Fortinet beats Markforged on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology. The Network Security segment include majority of product sales from it FortiGate network security appliances. The Infrastructure Security segment provide platform which is an architectural approach that protects the entire digital attack surface, including network core, endpoints, applications, data centers and private and public cloud. Together with it network of Fabric-Ready Partners, the Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables disparate security devices to work together as an integrated, automated and collaborative solution. The Cloud Security segment provides help to the customers connect securely to and across their cloud environments by offering security through it virtual firewall and other software products in public and private cloud environments. The Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology segment include the proliferation of I

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.