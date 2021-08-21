IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $50,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.36 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

