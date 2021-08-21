Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $61.96 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

