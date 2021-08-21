Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

