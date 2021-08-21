Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.35. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

