Morgan Stanley Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.22. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

