Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.