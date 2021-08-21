Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,396 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRP opened at $10.21 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $617.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

