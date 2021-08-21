TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.24. 4,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 424,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCRR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $582.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

