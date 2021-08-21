Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.55.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 192.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.