Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$48.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$98.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.35. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

