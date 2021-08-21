Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80.

Adyen shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

