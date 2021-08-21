Christina Luconi Sells 4,927 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christina Luconi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25.

RPD opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

