Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Applied UV stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. Research analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied UV by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied UV by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

