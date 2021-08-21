La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

LZB stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

